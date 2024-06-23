MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,284 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,745,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SMH opened at $264.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.54.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.