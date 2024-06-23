MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watsco by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,908,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $472.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $493.65. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

