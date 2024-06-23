MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 955 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

