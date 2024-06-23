MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,436.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.66. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $764.49 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

