MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $288,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $198.56 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

