MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ready Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,067,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

