MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $116.23 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

