MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $295,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
