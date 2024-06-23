MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 312 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

