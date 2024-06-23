MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 572 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RB Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RB Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

