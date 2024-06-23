MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 707 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

