MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $547.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.43 and its 200 day moving average is $506.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

