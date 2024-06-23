MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

IBKR stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

