MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $235.41 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.