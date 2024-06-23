MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 922 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,904. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $339.98 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.