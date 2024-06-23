MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 460 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

