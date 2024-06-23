MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $360,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $686.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $621.45 and a 200-day moving average of $576.62.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.