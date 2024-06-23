MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

