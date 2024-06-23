MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

