MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $139.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

