Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 248,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

