MoneyHero (MNY) to Release Earnings on Monday

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 24th.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyHero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

MoneyHero Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of MoneyHero stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. MoneyHero has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.