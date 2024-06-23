MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $486.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.00. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

