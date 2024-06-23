National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 127,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 75,757 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.05.

National Research Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research in the third quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 85.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

