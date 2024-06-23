Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGVC opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $465.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

