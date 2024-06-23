NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

