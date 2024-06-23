NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 83.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 2,188,454 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after buying an additional 888,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.