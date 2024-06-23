NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

