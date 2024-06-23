NBC Securities Inc. Has $182,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

