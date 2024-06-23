NBC Securities Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,399,000 after buying an additional 2,226,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after buying an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after buying an additional 4,815,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.