NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $373.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

