NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $321,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.