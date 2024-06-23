NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.31 on Friday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

