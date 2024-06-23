NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MBB opened at $92.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

