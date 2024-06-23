NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

BATS REM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

