NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,987 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

