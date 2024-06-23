NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $183.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

