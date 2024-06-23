NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,042,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after buying an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.44 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

