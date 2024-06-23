NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

