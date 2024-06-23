NBC Securities Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

PHO stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

