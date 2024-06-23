NBC Securities Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,352 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.33 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $553.60 million, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.