NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.90

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.90 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.97). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 15,377 shares trading hands.

NetScientific Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -573.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insider Activity at NetScientific

In related news, insider Edward Hooper acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,280.81). 39.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

