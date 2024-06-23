Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 52,736 shares traded.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.