Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 212,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 483,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

NMRA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $79,360,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

