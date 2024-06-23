Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

