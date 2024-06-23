NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

