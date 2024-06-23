Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

GDS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.