Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,858 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PPL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,558,000 after buying an additional 205,727 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in PPL by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.