Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,960 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

CF Industries stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

