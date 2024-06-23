Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $338,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Tronox by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Down 2.2 %

Tronox stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

